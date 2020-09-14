Browns put David Njoku on injured reserve

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku will miss at least three weeks with the knee injury he suffered on Sunday against the Ravens.

Njoku has been placed on injured reserve, which under the special rules for 2020 means he has to miss at least three weeks. The Browns have not announced the severity of Njoku’s injury.

Prior to his injury, Njoku was one of the few Browns players playing well in Sunday’s blowout loss. He caught all three of the passes thrown to him, gaining 50 yards and scoring the Browns’ only touchdown.

The Browns also officially confirmed their kicker switch, announcing that Cody Parkey has been added to the 53-player roster and Austin Seibert has been released.