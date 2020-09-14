Bruce Arians isn’t afraid to criticize Tom Brady publicly

Posted by Mike Florio on September 14, 2020, 9:50 AM EDT
Patriots coach Bill Belichick rarely if ever criticizes his players publicly. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has shown time and again that he won’t shy away from doing so.

On Sunday, Arians wasn’t bashful when assessing the two interceptions thrown by his new quarterback, Tom Brady.

“One was a miscommunication between he and Mike [Evans],” Arians told reporters after the loss to New Orleans. “He thought Mike was going down the middle — it was a different coverage — Mike read it right. He should have been across his face, but Tom overthrew it. The other one was a screen pass with an outlet called. He threw the outlet and it was a pick-six. Bad decision.”

Arians often tried last year to blame plenty of Jameis Winston‘s umpteen interceptions on someone other than Winston. For the first two thrown by Brady, Arians put the bulk of the blame on the man who made the read and threw the ball.

Brady presumably can take it. The reality is that, for most of the first 20 years of his NFL career, he didn’t have to. Say what you will about Belichick, he doesn’t throw players under the bus before reporters, even when they deserve to be.

  1. The pick 6 was crazy-ugly on the replay. No idea how Brady missed seeing the d-back. It was like he threw it without even looking.

  2. even as a DIEHARD Patriots fan, this is one thing that worries me. We have heard all the rubbish about Tommy being blasted by Belichick in team meetings. However, every player in foxborough has been cussed out. On the 2016 patriots America’s team show, Hightower mentioned how playing for Saban and then his best friend Belichick is HELL, but WE WIN.

    Belichick chastises people in private. Arians does it in public. If Tommy seriously got sick of Bill cussing him out in front of the team or in private, how is he going to approach Arians doing it in front of the media, like he did to Carson Palmer

    belichick “We have to coach and play better..ALL OF US.” even if tom screwed up..ALL OF US need to do something better.

  3. This is not gonna end good. I can’t wait for brady to start throwing his little temper tandrums like a spoiled kid

  4. He did the same thing to Carson Palmer. The first 8 games or so together this is what Palmer did. Showed flashes of brilliance then a boneheaded mistake or terrible sack. The next season is when it all came together. It’s going to take several games to get rolling so the back half of the season you don’t want to play this team.

  5. is Brady an upgrade over Winston? Brady currently on track for 32 picks this year, two more than Winston last season.

