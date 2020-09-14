Bruce Arians surprised Tom Brady didn’t play better, expects a bounce-back

Getty Images

Bruce Arians showed Sunday night he isn’t afraid to criticize Tom Brady publicly. The Buccaneers coach did it again Monday.

Brady went 23-of-36 for 239 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. It was not what Arians, Bucs fans or perhaps anyone expected out of the GOAT.

“He looked like Tom Brady in practice all the time, so it’s kind of unusual to see that in a ball game because they didn’t do things that we didn’t get ready for. Everything they did, we thought we were ready for,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “Some wide receivers have to do a better job of winning one-on-one when he decides to go their way. He put us in the right run checks a couple times. It was a learning experience that way.

“You can’t say that we weren’t in sync because we started out as good as you can start out, going right down the field. Then we don’t get any more chunk plays other than pass interference penalties. I think it’s a great learning experience. It’s just round one of a 16-round fight. And we’ll learn from it.”

The Bucs should look better this week against a lesser opponent in Carolina and a week under their belts.

Brady acknowledged last week he’s still thinking too much in Arians’ offense.

“It’s a situation where all that verbiage, when you’re under the gun, is different, and now you’re getting hit for the first time, too. It’s all different,” Arians said. “He’s had it before. He knows how to bounce back. He knew he didn’t play very well. It’s not what he expects from himself, nor do we expect. I would anticipate him to have a little more grit, a little more determination this week.”