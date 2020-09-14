Bruce Arians surprised Tom Brady didn’t play better, expects a bounce-back

Posted by Charean Williams on September 14, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
Bruce Arians showed Sunday night he isn’t afraid to criticize Tom Brady publicly. The Buccaneers coach did it again Monday.

Brady went 23-of-36 for 239 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. It was not what Arians, Bucs fans or perhaps anyone expected out of the GOAT.

“He looked like Tom Brady in practice all the time, so it’s kind of unusual to see that in a ball game because they didn’t do things that we didn’t get ready for. Everything they did, we thought we were ready for,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “Some wide receivers have to do a better job of winning one-on-one when he decides to go their way. He put us in the right run checks a couple times. It was a learning experience that way.

“You can’t say that we weren’t in sync because we started out as good as you can start out, going right down the field. Then we don’t get any more chunk plays other than pass interference penalties. I think it’s a great learning experience. It’s just round one of a 16-round fight. And we’ll learn from it.”

The Bucs should look better this week against a lesser opponent in Carolina and a week under their belts.

Brady acknowledged last week he’s still thinking too much in Arians’ offense.

“It’s a situation where all that verbiage, when you’re under the gun, is different, and now you’re getting hit for the first time, too. It’s all different,” Arians said. “He’s had it before. He knows how to bounce back. He knew he didn’t play very well. It’s not what he expects from himself, nor do we expect. I would anticipate him to have a little more grit, a little more determination this week.”

27 responses to “Bruce Arians surprised Tom Brady didn’t play better, expects a bounce-back

  4. The Patriots made their offense around Cam Newtons style….Bruce. not so much with Toms style. He needs running backs that can catch the ball consistently and a great TE.

  5. Unlike the NBA and MLB, you can’t buy a championship in this league. Enjoy the upcoming rebuild, Tampa.

  6. It might not be what Arians expected, but it was EXACTLY what Belicheck knew was coming. No one outruns Father Time. By the end of the season Belicheck will be proven right once again. Brady is done

  7. Hey, he is the greatest of all time, without question. He can take criticism, for heavens sake, he’s won 6 times! I think he will play better, and I think Arians is a good coach, but you know, father time comes for everyone at some point.

  8. Yeah, because your secondary blows and you can’t hitt the qb in practice, dummy.

    How did this guy get another head coaching job again?

    He’s always been a blowhard.

  9. Carolina’s not going to be as tough an opponent than this year’s Saints, but the Panthers looked pretty good against the Raiders so I don’t think the Bucs can consider this week’s game an easy one. I was actually quite surprised (and pleased as a Panther fan) at how well they played against Gruden’s team.

  14. Hmmm. Let me guess. Marches right down the field at beginning of game and doesn’t score again until mid 2nd half? That’s been Brady for three years now (sans post season running game a couple of years ago).

  17. Tom’s not used to a left tackle that constantly gets burned. Smith was awful. He had Light, Solder and Brown for 18 years. All top tier protecting the blind side.

  18. The difference is that in practice you can prepare all you want but Tom cannot get hit. The bullets were live in week one and you could tell it was a problem for Brady.

  19. Tampa is a loaded team. I hope Tom plays better as well. Some of those bounced passes or airmailed ones were similar to what I watched last year in NE.
    Defenses will continue to crowd the line, and apply pressure often. It’s been working.

  21. He needs running backs that can catch the ball consistently and a great TE.

    He has 3 very good ZTE’s in Brate Howard and Gronk, the same guy he had in NE
    he also has a pretty stacked backfield, what are you talking about?

  23. A lot of QB’s were rusty. Tom never played in a game with any of those receivers. Never played a game with that O-Line. Geez Bruce. You should know that.

  24. Maybe Brady wasn’t playing great but the whole team was sloppy and that’s on Arian, who coached them last year when they were the league most penalized team.

  25. Arians always has a great quote and tells the press exactly what is on his mind. Not sure how Brady is going to take that long-term. He didn’t always love BB but the big difference is BB never said anything negative to the press–everything was kept in house–and that’s not something Arians is very good at.

  26. What do they expect? Byron Leftwich is the offensive coordinator. Safe to say Tom isn’t taking orders from him.

  27. Did any of you commenting actually watch the game? No preseason, new offense, and they all made some mental errors. Maybe they bought into the hype a bit. They played well otherwise. Barring injury, I do not think this loss is indicative of what the rest of the season will look like.

