Bruce Arians “very disappointed” in Donovan Smith’s play

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t mince words when it came to critiquing quarterback Tom Brady‘s play in Sunday’s loss to the Saints and Brady wasn’t the only player whose performance fell short of Arians’ expectations.

Left tackle Donovan Smith provided Brady with very little protection over the course of the afternoon. He was beaten by defenders who sacked or hit the quarterback multiple times and Arians didn’t hold back when it came to his comments about Smith on Monday.

“I was very disappointed in his play,” Smith said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I think every now and then he reverts back to some techniques that aren’t very good. He got beat. He had probably the easiest guy to block up there and he did a poor job.”

The Bucs will hope Smith bounces back against the Panthers this week. If not, they may have to consider other options for Brady’s blind side.