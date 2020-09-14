Cam Erving to miss time with MCL injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys left Los Angeles with loss last night, and with a growing injury list.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, backup tackle Cam Erving suffered a sprained MCL, and will miss two to four weeks.

Erving left last night’s game with the knee injury. The Cowboys were scrambling a bit up front anyway, starting undrafted rookie Terence Steele at right tackle in the place of La'el Collins, who is on injured reserve.

The Cowboys also lost tight end Blake Jarwin to a torn ACL, and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for six to eight weeks with a broken collarbone.