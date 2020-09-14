Carson Wentz: We’ve got to be better, it starts with me

Getty Images

Sunday’s game started out well for the Eagles as they built a 17-0 lead over Washington in the first half, but things nosedived from there.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked eight times, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as the Eagles gave up 27 straight points to their fellow NFC East club. Wentz was playing behind a makeshift line that was further stretched when right tackle Lane Johnson was scratched on Sunday, but he pointed the finger at himself after the game.

“I put our defense in a bad spot on a couple of occasions,” Wentz said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “We definitely lost some momentum, we didn’t make the plays we needed to make and I’ve got to be better. It starts with me. I’ve got to protect the ball and lead these guys better, and I’ll own that.”

Wentz said the pressure he was under “definitely didn’t make me skittish,” but it seems clear that better protection will be a must for the Eagles Offense to get on firmer footing in the future. With Aaron Donald on tap in Week Two, this would be a good time for it to arrive.