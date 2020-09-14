Carson Wentz: We’ve got to be better, it starts with me

Posted by Josh Alper on September 14, 2020, 8:26 AM EDT
Getty Images

Sunday’s game started out well for the Eagles as they built a 17-0 lead over Washington in the first half, but things nosedived from there.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked eight times, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as the Eagles gave up 27 straight points to their fellow NFC East club. Wentz was playing behind a makeshift line that was further stretched when right tackle Lane Johnson was scratched on Sunday, but he pointed the finger at himself after the game.

“I put our defense in a bad spot on a couple of occasions,” Wentz said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “We definitely lost some momentum, we didn’t make the plays we needed to make and I’ve got to be better. It starts with me. I’ve got to protect the ball and lead these guys better, and I’ll own that.”

Wentz said the pressure he was under “definitely didn’t make me skittish,” but it seems clear that better protection will be a must for the Eagles Offense to get on firmer footing in the future. With Aaron Donald on tap in Week Two, this would be a good time for it to arrive.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Carson Wentz: We’ve got to be better, it starts with me

  2. In 5 seasons Carson Wentz has 0 playoff wins, 50 fumbles. He is 7-20 vs teams over 500. He has no heart no desire to win. His teammates hate him. He has started 5-6 in 3 of his first 4 seasons. He has the IQ of a potato. Eagles are 24-6 in their last 30 games with Nick Foles.

  4. Don’t take the blame Cardon…this is on Howie and Doug for not investing multiple high picks & quality free agents in the offendive line. Now you’ll get to meet all the great defensive linemen in the NFK up close and personal for the next 15 weeks.

  5. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:35 am
    Don’t take the blame Cardon…this is on Howie and Doug for not investing multiple high picks & quality free agents in the offendive line. Now you’ll get to meet all the great defensive linemen in the NFK up close and personal for the next 15 weeks.

    *********
    It’s all on howie for getting rid of foles and signing the loser Wentz

  6. jason6271 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:29 am
    Worst decision in history getting rid of foles
    —————————————————-
    Other than that playoff rund during the Super Bowl year, FOles is an AVERAGE QB at BEST.

  7. I cant believe I am part of a fan base with such moronic takes…..No QB could have succeeded with that line. Perhaps a few more runs & not leave Carson for dead in the pocket

  8. Foles ran the Eagles offense better. Is Foles a Great Qb? nah probably not but. But he fit the system. Wentz plays recklessly and is always looking for the big play.

  9. Watching the game, it only took a couple of hits for Wentz to lose confidence. He started to make bad decisions a couple minutes before halftime, before the Offensive line really fell apart.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.