Courtland Sutton will not play tonight; Corey Davis is active

Getty Images

The Broncos held out hope receiver Courtland Sutton would play in Monday night’s late game. He won’t.

The Broncos listed Sutton among their inactives. He injured his shoulder in Thursday’s practice and received a questionable designation Saturday.

The Broncos also won’t have receiver KJ Hamler, who was questionable with a hamstring injury.

Drew Lock will have Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, Tyrie Cleveland and Diontae Spencer as his wideouts against the Titans.

The Broncos already have ruled out outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) and inside linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring).

Guard Netane Muti, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim are healthy scratches.

The Titans will have receiver Corey Davis, who was questionable with a hamstring injury.

Tennessee already had ruled out outside linebacker Vic Beasley (knee), running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring), outside linebacker Derick Roberson (knee) and offensive guard Jamil Douglas (hand). Tight end Geoff Swaim, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and receiver Nick Westbrook are the other inactives.