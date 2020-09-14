Cowboys continue to be asked about free agent Earl Thomas

Getty Images

Cowboys fans still are clamoring for Earl Thomas, perhaps even louder than they were since their team failed to rally against the Rams. The Cowboys still haven’t looked the free agent safety’s way.

During his radio show Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked specifically about the possibility of signing Thomas.

“No, we’re trying to focus on our guys that we have right in the building right now,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We’re always looking for ways to improve. We don’t talk about players that aren’t on our team specifically, but I can assure you that with the injuries that we have — certainly looking at the game tape and where we are. We’re always looking to make our football team better.”

Darian Thompson and Xavier Woods held down the safety spots Sunday. Woods played all 73 plays, and Thompson played 58, and they combined for 19 tackles.

The Cowboys have injuries at other positions they have to be concerned about finding help. Tight end Blake Jarwin is done for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament; linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured collarbone; and backup tackle Cam Erving sprained a medial collateral ligament, which will keep him out 2-4 weeks.