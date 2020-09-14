Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton hook up to put Giants up 10-3

Getty Images

The 2019 season didn’t go well for the Giants, but their draft yielded quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Darius Slayton and that paid off for them on Monday night.

Both had good moments as rookies and they connected for a big play that resulted in the team’s first touchdown of the season. Jones hit Slayton for a 41-yard score early in the second quarter to put the Giants up 10-3 on the Steelers. The play came one snap after Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was flagged for interfering with tight end Evan Engram on third-and-12.

Jones is 7-of-12 overall for 99 yards, but the Giants haven’t been able to get Saquon Barkley going. He’s lost four yards on six carries.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led a scoring drive on Pittsburgh’s second possession that featured a 28-yard hookup with rookie Chase Claypool. He hasn’t done much other throwing down the field while opening 4-of-9 for 47 yards.