DeAndre Hopkins: Kyler Murray kept feeding me and we kept making plays

It’s fair to say that the Cardinals had days like Sunday in mind when they traded for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

Hopkins set a career high by catching 14 passes from Kyler Murray for 151 yards during the Cardinals’ 24-20 victory over the 49ers. He looked every bit like the No. 1 receiver the Cardinals thought they were getting and he said after the game that it was just a portion of what the team can do on offense this season.

“Kyler kept giving me the ball, kept feeding me, and we kept making plays . . . After what you guys saw today, the sky’s the limit on what this team can do,” Hopkins said, via the team’s website.

Hopkins signed a contract extension with the Cardinals last week that ties him to the team through 2024. After seeing Sunday’s game, the prospect of Hopkins and Murray together for that kind of run is something that should provide plenty of excitement in the desert.