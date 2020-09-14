Dolphins cut Jake Rudock, sign Reid Sinnett to practice squad

Getty Images

The Dolphins don’t have Josh Rosen anymore. They don’t have Jake Rudock either.

The team swapped out third-string quarterbacks Monday.

Miami cut Rudock to create a spot on the practice squad for Reid Sinnett. He will backup Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa.

Sinnett, who played at the University of San Diego, was an undrafted rookie who signed with Tampa Bay this spring. He spent training camp with the Bucs, who cut him from the practice squad after signing Rosen last week.

As a fifth-year senior, Sinnett threw for 3,528 yards, 32 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while also running for six scores.

Rudock spent all of last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad. The Dolphins cut him at the start of training camp in July.