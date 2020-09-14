Drue Tranquill believed to have broken ankle

Getty Images

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill had to be carted off the field in Cincinnati on Sunday after injuring his left leg and it sounds like he will be out for a long time.

Tranquill’s left foot was turned at an unnatural angle and the linebacker was emotional as he was taken off the field. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the early indications are that Tranquill broke his ankle and head coach Anthony Lynn didn’t suggest otherwise after the game.

“I don’t think he’s coming back any time soon,” Lynn said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Nick Vigil took on a bigger role with Tranquill out and recovered a Joe Mixon fumble to set up the Chargers’ only touchdown in a 16-13 victory.