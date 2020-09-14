Eagles expect Vinny Curry, Craig James to be out a while

Getty Images

The Eagles have a couple more injury issues to deal with after their Week One loss to Washington.

Defensive end Vinny Curry hurt his hamstring during the game and did not return to action. Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that it will be some time before Curry is back.

Pederson said that Curry and cornerback Craig James are dealing with “significant” injuries that will keep them out of the lineup for a while. It’s not clear what injury James picked up in the game.

The Eagles were already short on the defensive line with Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave inactive. They also saw defensive end Brandon Graham depart with a head injury on Sunday and he is now in the concussion protocol.

Running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson were also inactive on Sunday. Pederson said the plan is to increase their practice reps this week with the hope of getting them in the lineup against the Rams.