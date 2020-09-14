Falcons bring back Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

Getty Images

Laquon Treadwell is getting another chance.

Treadwell, the former Vikings first-round draft bust, is planning to sign with the Falcons’ practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old Treadwell was the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but he never performed up to expectations in Minnesota.

This offseason the Falcons signed him and he spent training camp in Atlanta, but he was released as the Falcons got down to their 53-player roster. He’ll now return to Atlanta in what may be his final opportunity to show he belongs in the NFL.