Four more games will have fans in Week Two

Getty Images

The first week of the NFL’s regular season offered just a glimpse of fans in the stands, but those numbers will grow this week.

The Chiefs and Jaguars were the only two teams to sell tickets for Week One games, with the Chiefs announcing an attendance of 15,895 and the Jaguars 14,100. Coincidentally, both won their home games, though the league has insisted there’s no competitive advantage to having customers in the building.

In Week Two, the Browns will be allowed to have up to 6,000 fans in the stands against the Bengals, the Colts will host 2,500 for their game against the Vikings, the Dolphins will have up to 13,000 for their game against the Bills, and the Cowboys will have an unspecified number for their home opener against the Falcons.

The Broncos are going to have up to 500 friends and family of the organization at tonight’s game against the Titans, and will be allowed up to 5,700 for their Week Three game against the Buccaneers.

The league has walked carefully through the COVID-19 minefield, with daily testing of players and staff allowing them to proceed. Whether bringing together groups of people (even with masks and distancing) can be as safe remains to be seen.