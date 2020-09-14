Frank Reich: Jonathan Taylor ready for starting role

Getty Images

The Colts spent the offseason talking about Marlon Mack and second-round pick Jonathan Taylor being 1A and 1B on their running back depth chart, but now they’re down to just one of them.

Mack tore his Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, which leaves Taylor set to take sole possession of that spot.

“Jonathan’s ready. He’ll step up and do a good job,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Monday, via George Bremer of the Anderson Herald Bulletin.

Taylor ran nine times for 22 yards and caught six passes for 67 yards on Sunday. Nyheim Hines rushed seven times for 28 yards, caught eight passes for 45 yards and scored a touchdown each way. Jordan Wilkins is also on hand as the Colts move forward without Mack.