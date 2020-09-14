Geno Atkins didn’t practice; Randy Bullock limited with both calves

Getty Images

The Bengals play Thursday night, so a day after their season-opening loss to the Chargers, they have to release an estimated practice report.

The Bengals list defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder), defensive lineman Mike Daniels (groin), offensive guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) and safety Shawn Williams (calf) as not practicing.

Atkins and Williams didn’t play Sunday. Daniels played 37 of 74 snaps, and Su’a-Filo left after 40 of 68 snaps.

While the calf injury to kicker Randy Bullock might be “nothing serious,” which was reported earlier Monday, Bullock was listed as limited with injuries to both calves.

He said after the game his left calf “just grabbed real hard,” but he placed a hand on each calf after his 31-yard missed field goal. It would have tied the game with two seconds remaining.

“Obviously, that’s not an excuse,” Bullock said of his calf after the game, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “That’s a kick that I make 99 times out of 100. It was a freak deal. I let the team down.”

Defensive end Sam Hubbard (knee) also was limited.

Center Billy Price (ankle) and cornerback LeShaun Sims (not injury related/personal) were full participants.