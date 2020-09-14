George Kittle has knee sprain, leaving “some question” about his availability

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle said immediately after Sunday’s game his lower leg felt “fantastic.” Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Kittle has a sprained knee that is a “little sore.”

That leaves Kittle’s availability for Sunday in doubt.

“We’ll see how he comes in on Wednesday,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He was a little sore today. We’ll wait to see how he is on Wednesday to see if he’ll be able to practice or go this week.

“We know there will be some question.”

Kittle, who caught four passes for 44 yards, had his left knee bent awkwardly on a hit by Cardinals safety Budda Baker near the end of the first half. Kittle left for the locker room before the end of the half but returned to start the second half.

The All-Pro played 61 of 62 offensive snaps.

“You go off what the player says and what the doctors say, and Kittle was good to go,” Shanahan said. “(He) came back and did a hell of a job for us in the second half. That had nothing to do with his stats and stuff. That has more to do with how he’s playing and the people they’re putting on him. When that happens, got to go different directions.

“We were happy with Kittle. When he tells you he’s all right, and you look at him and watch him move, he was good to go in that game.”