Giants activate Sean Chandler, Chad Slade from practice squad

The Giants promoted offensive lineman Chad Slade and safety Sean Chandler from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game.

They did not activate a receiver, so that would seem a good indication that receiver Golden Tate will play. Tate received a questionable designation after a hamstring injury limited him during last week’s practices.

The Giants signed Slade as a free agent on Jan. 14, 2019. He spent the entire season on the Giants’ roster but was inactive for all 16 games.

Chandler joined the Giants as a rookie free agent from Temple in 2018. The Giants waived him on Nov. 5, 2019, signed him to the practice squad two days later and to the active roster on Dec. 7.

He has played 29 games for the Giants the past two seasons, mostly on special teams.