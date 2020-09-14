Golden Tate inactive for Giants

Getty Images

Wide receiver Golden Tate won’t be playing for the Giants in their season opener.

Tate was listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury and the team put his name on the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of Monday night’s game against the Steelers. Linebacker Tae Crowder is also out with a hamstring injury, but tight end Levine Toilolo is active after joining them in the questionable category.

Linebacker T.J. Brunson, linebacker Cam Brown, guard Shane Lemieux, tackle Jackson Barton and defensive end RJ McIntosh are healthy scratches. Crowder, Brunson, Brown and Lemieux were all draft picks this April.

The biggest name on the Steelers inactive list is right guard David DeCastro. He was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury. Stefan Wisniewski will take his place.

Fourth-round running back Anthony McFarland is also inactive. Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels will back up James Conner. Quarterback Josh Dobbs, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, defensive lineman Carlos Davis and tight end Zach Gentry round out the list.