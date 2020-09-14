Jack Conklin did not practice; Jedrick Wills, JC Tretter limited

Getty Images

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills is “sore,” according to coach Kevin Stefanski, though X-rays on the rookie’s shin were negative.

Stefanski said it was “too early to tell” whether the 10th overall choice could play Thursday, but it was a good sign that the Browns estimated Wills as limited in Monday’s practice.

The Browns estimated starting right tackle Jack Conklin (ankle, finger) as a non-participant in Monday’s practice. His backup, Chris Hubbard (ankle) was estimated as limited.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (liver), linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee), cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) did not practice, according to the estimated report.

Center JC Tretter, who played every snap in the opener after undergoing knee surgery Aug. 13, was listed as limited as were starting defensive end Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and tackle Christopher Hubbard (ankle).