Jaguars promote Sidney Jones to active roster

Cornerback Sidney Jones‘ stay on the Jaguars’ practice squad was a short one.

Jones signed to the Jaguars practice squad after being waived by the Eagles when they made the cut to 53 players on September 5. The team announced that Jones has been promoted to the active roster on Monday.

He takes the place of safety Jarrod Wilson. Wilson was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Jones was a 2017 second-round pick in Philly despite tearing his Achilles at his Pro Day workout ahead of the draft. He played in one game as a rookie and 21 games over the last two seasons. He has 50 tackles and two interceptions over all 22 appearances.