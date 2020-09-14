James Conner questionable to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Steelers are leading the Giants 19-10 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, but it looks like they’ll have to close things out without running back James Conner.

Conner has not played in the second half of the game and the Steelers announced that his return is considered questionable due to an ankle injury. Conner ran six times for nine yards and caught two passes for eight yards before exiting.

The silver lining for the Steelers has been the play of Benny Snell. Snell has 15 carries for 100 yards, including a 21-yard jaunt that helped set up a field goal. Snell fumbled the ball at the end of that play, but wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was able to grab the ball away from several Giants who were in the area.

Snell’s run came a few plays after Daniel Jones was intercepted in the end zone by defensive end Cam Heyward. Jones tried to make a throw into coverage with Bud Dupree bearing down on him and the ball lofted up for an easy pick by Heyward.