Kyle Shanahan doesn’t rule out signing Mohamed Sanu

Brandon Aiyuk has a hamstring injury. Deebo Samuel has a broken foot.

The 49ers missed them in Week One.

Running back Raheem Mostert led the 49ers with four catches for 95 yards, and tight end George Kittle caught four passes for 44 yards. Kendrick Bourne was the team’s leading wideout with two catches for 34 yards.

The 49ers are down to three healthy wideouts after Richie James injured his hamstring Sunday. His status for this week is uncertain. Kyle Shanahan also said he expects Aiyuk to make his debut this week.

But the 49ers still could use some help at the position at least until their receiving corps is healthy, and Shanahan allowed that the team could look at Mohamed Sanu.

“We’ll see how these injuries go, but I love Sanu,” Shanahan said Monday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s a hell of a player. So him being out there is always a possibility. We’ll look into everything we have, though.

“But I wouldn’t rule that out at all. He’s available, and he’s definitely a guy I really respect, and I think everyone in this league respects. So we’ll see how it goes this week.”

The 49ers sought a trade for Sanu at the trade deadline last year. He ended up in New England after the Patriots gave a second-round choice for him, and the 49ers ended up with a one-year rental in Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanu, 31, played in Atlanta in 2016 when Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator.

Sanu has remained a free agent since the Patriots released him out of training camp.