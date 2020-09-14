Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo has to play better

Getty Images

The 49ers saw their chances of winning Super Bowl LIV go up in smoke in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs Offense caught fire while their own sputtered to the finish line.

Sunday’s game against the Cardinals wasn’t a carbon copy of what happened in Miami, but it was an uncomfortable reminder of that loss. The Cardinals rallied for two touchdowns in the final 15 minutes of a 24-20 win that leaves the defending NFC champs with an 0-1 record.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo came under fire after the Super Bowl and went 19-of-33 for 259 yards during Sunday’s loss, including a pair of incompletions that ended their final offensive possession. They only converted two of their 11 third down opportunities and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the quarterback is at the top of the list of players who have to do better in the weeks to come.

“He had some good plays in there, but just like the entire offense, just missed a number of opportunities that it was going to take to win that game,” Shanahan said. “We had a couple there. He’s got to play better. We’ve all got to play better on offense especially. It starts with me.”

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk did not play and Richie James left during the proceedings. Tight end George Kittle also got banged up, but the 49ers needed more from their offense regardless of the circumstances.