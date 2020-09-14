Lamar Miller among running back tryouts for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts lost running back Marlon Mack to a torn Achilles tendon, and so they’re working out some other running backs.

The biggest name to work out in Indianapolis today was Lamar Miller, the veteran running back who was cut at the end of the Patriots’ training camp. Miller, who also recently visited the Bills, missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

Miller was joined at the Colts’ cattle call by running backs Darius Jackson and Benny LeMay. The Colts also kicked the tires on kicker Matt Gay.

Despite losing Mack, the Colts feel good about their depth at running back, with Nyheim Hines and rookie Jonathan Taylor at the position. But they’ll consider adding another running back if the right one comes along.