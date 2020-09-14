Le’Veon Bell may miss a couple weeks with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell may miss a couple weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday.

Coach Adam Gase said today that he doesn’t know for sure how long Bell is out, but it could be a couple weeks.

Gase said after Sunday’s game that he regretted not pulling Bell from the game as soon as he suffered the injury on a 30-yard catch. Bell tried to play through it before leaving the game.

Aside from that 30-yard catch, Bell didn’t do much for the Jets against the Bills: He caught just one other pass, for two yards, and he carried the ball six times for 14 yards.

The Jets host the 49ers on Sunday and then play at Indianapolis in Week Three.