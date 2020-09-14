Marlon Mack suffers torn Achilles

Getty Images

The Colts lost more an a game Sunday, and they’ll now be without their starting running back for the year.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, an MRI revealed that Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles in yesterday’s loss to the Jaguars.

The injury comes at a horrible time for Mack, who was entering the final year of his contract but hadn’t yet gotten to the extension that other backs have received this offseason, and will now enter the free agent market coming off a long rehab.

The Colts will now have to rely on second-round pick Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.