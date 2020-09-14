Melvin Gordon fumble leads to MyCole Pruitt touchdown as Titans draw back even

Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans answered the touchdown scored by the Denver Broncos with one of their own.

After Noah Fant‘s touchdown gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, a Melvin Gordon fumble helped set the Titans up for the tying score. Kevin Byard forced the fumble of Gordon, which was recovered by Jeffery Simmons at the Denver 23-yard line to give Tennessee a short field.

Five plays later, Ryan Tannehill would connect with MyCole Pruitt on a 1-yard touchdown to get the Titans on the board and tie the game at 7-7 midway through the second quarter.

A missed 47-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski had kept the Titans from striking first. Denver would then answer with a touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Fant to take the lead late in the first quarter.