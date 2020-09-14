Michael Thomas believes he can play through ankle injury

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hurt his ankle late in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, but word after the game was that he was walking fine in the locker room.

Monday brought a brief update on Thomas’ condition. NFL Media reports that it is a high-ankle injury and that Thomas believes he will be able to play through it without missing any time. Thomas has missed one game in his career and it came during his rookie season.

Thomas and the Saints will be back in action in the NFL’s Las Vegas debut next Monday night, so he will get an extra day to recuperate before the team’s next game.

Thomas had a quiet game before hurting his ankle. His three catches matched his lowest total for a single game since entering the NFL.