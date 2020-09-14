Mike McCarthy surprised by OPI call on Michael Gallup

Getty Images

Sunday night’s game between the Rams and Cowboys remained undecided into the final minutes of the fourth quarter and it appeared Dallas might at least extend the game to overtime when Dak Prescott hit Michael Gallup for a big gain in the final minute.

Gallup picked up 47 yards to put the Cowboys in field goal position, but the play did not stand because Gallup was flagged for offensive pass interference after making contact with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not expect a flag at that moment.

“I was surprised there was a call either way,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “Obviously I’m very disappointed in the call, especially that late. You don’t see that at a critical part of the game.”

Referee Tony Corrente said, via a pool reporter, that Gallup used “a full arm extension that created separation” and that it was an infraction that would be called in “all situations.” That worked against the Cowboys on Sunday night, although it is far from the only reason why the team is 0-1.