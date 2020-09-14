NFL warns teams of potential discipline for failure to properly wear masks

Posted by Mike Florio on September 14, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
Getty Images

It’s so far, so good for pro football in a pandemic. But that can change quickly, if/when people get complacent and/or protocols aren’t followed.

On Monday, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent sent a memo to all General Managers, head coaches, and athletic trainers regarding the join NFL-NFL Players Association protocols.

“[W]e must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” Vincent writes in the memo, a copy of which PFT has obtained. “Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.”

The memo then reminds the recipients that the protocol “requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times.” (Emphasis in original.)

“Two of our stadiums are in locations in which this requirement is mandatory for all individuals, including players,” Vincent writes. “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. Wearing a mask does not mean using it as a chin strap or hanging it from one’s neck. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

Sunday’s games included multiple examples of coaches pulling their masks down from time to time (like Rams coach Sean McVay) and/or individuals wearing masks that didn’t completely cover their noses and mouths. The NFL has made it clear in the aftermath of the first Sunday of the regular season that deficiencies exist, that they must be remedied, and that it they aren’t there will be consequences.

The ultimate consequence to the league would be an outbreak of the virus. That’s what the league is trying to avoid. Ensuring that everyone who is required to wear a mask does so properly will go a long way toward keeping the NFL from postponing or canceling games.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “NFL warns teams of potential discipline for failure to properly wear masks

  5. NBA coaches coach indoors where virus transmission is more frequent with no mask but give post game press conferences with a mask despite being in a “bubble.” NFL coaches coach (mostly) outdoors where virus transmission is virtually nil, are required to wear masks, but give their postgame press conferences maskless. Both groups are tested several times each week.
    Maybe one day this will all make sense.

  6. Saw Sean McDermott do that quite a bit, pulling the mask down so his nose is exposed, pulling it down under the chin, etc. I was wondering, what’s the point?

  7. I expected this from the Hipster coaches, but all of them seemed to remove or wear them incorrectly at least once.

  9. I was hoping there would be an outcry for this display on national tv. They need to demonstrate the correct behavior for society as a whole until this is over.

  10. “sean payton didnt even have one on him. i guess he already had it so he’s immune now?”

    Well there have been a handful of people who got it a 2nd time after recovering, so nobody really knows

  11. Schism Lateralus says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:43 am
    Refs were guilty of this as well…

    ______

    One of the more insignificant things the refs were guilty of this weekend….

  12. They are tested every single day and will be for the rest of the season. The mask is meant to prevent transmission to others but in order to spread it has to replicate inside its host for a few days. Won’t the daily test show positive before the subject becomes infectious? Plus if they are outside and socially distanced on the sideline that’s no different than any of us being outside talking to a neighbor. I’m confused.

  13. There were so many chin strappers on the sidelines, it was pathetic. How can a coaching staff expect their players to maintain discipline when they treat the mask as optional? Covering your face and mouth AT ALL TIMES is the only responsible behavior. the NFL should suspend anyone who represents the shield in any way for ignoring advice from medical experts. How dare these adults model irresponsible behavior to our children.

  15. Yeah its not a good look on tv. On the other hand, are the masks really necessary given that all the players and personnel have been tested? I guess because they are not in a bubble situation? Seems strange that a special teams guy that is on the kick-off team doesnt have to wear one for the entire game just because he was in on the opening kick-off but the coach next to him has to wear one the whole time. I guess theres not really a good solution or remedy other than to wear them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.