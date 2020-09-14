Nick Kwiatkoski didn’t tear pectoral on Sunday

Getty Images

Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski appears to have dodged a serious injury in Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Kwiatkoski suffered a pectoral injury after playing 22 snaps and recording six tackles. Head coach Jon Gruden said after the game that they were hoping for good news from tests on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they got it. Kwiatkoski had an MRI that showed he did not tear the muscle. That injury would have kept him out for the rest of the season, but any absence will be much shorter as a result of the current diagnosis.

Kwiatkoski signed a three-year contract to join the Raiders as a free agent this offseason.

The Raiders also saw starting right tackle Trent Brown and his replacement Sam Young leave Sunday’s game with injuries. All the injured parties will have until next Monday before the team plays their next game against the Saints.