Ohio State CB Shaun Wade opts out of potential season

Getty Images

The Big Ten appears to be closing in on a decision to play football this year, but one of Ohio State’s top players won’t be joining the other Buckeyes on the field.

Cornerback Shaun Wade announced on Monday that he will forego his remaining eligibility and turn his attention toward preparing for the 2021 draft.

Wade may not go as early as former teammate Jeff Okudah did in the 2020 draft, but he is expected to hear his name called in the first round of the proceedings. He’s generally ranked as one of the top two or three defensive backs in the country and stepped into a regular role at Ohio State right off the bat.

Ohio State will also be without guard Wyatt Davis when and if the Big Ten returns to action and several other schools will be similarly shorthanded as players have opted to pass on playing now in favor of focusing on the future.