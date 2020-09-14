Packers guard Lane Taylor needs season-ending surgery

Getty Images

The Packers’ shuffling on the offensive line is going to continue, thanks to a major injury.

According to Tom Pelissero, right guard Lane Taylor‘s right knee injury yesterday will require season-ending surgery.

Taylor was carted off yesterday and immediately ruled out, in a game that saw both starting guards leave with injuries.

Left guard Lucas Patrick wasn’t able to finish the game because of a shoulder injury. They were already without right tackle Billy Turner, who was inactive, and they were down to their last active lineman when rookie Jon Runyan had to sub in late.

Taylor suffered a season-ending biceps injury last September, but came back to win a starting job.

Now, the Packers line will remain in a state of flux.