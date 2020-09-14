Rashaan Evans ejection leads to Noah Fant touchdown as Broncos grab lead over Titans

Getty Images

An ejection of Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans for throwing a punch helped the Denver Broncos score first late in the first quarter against Tennessee.

Evans was thrown out of the game for delivering a right cross to the face of Broncos tight end Jake Butt at the end of a Phillip Lindsay run. The penalty combined with the Lindsay run moved the ball to the Titans 12-yard line.

Two plays later, Drew Lock found tight end Noah Fant for a 9-yard touchdown as Denver took a 7-0 lead. Lock is 6 of 7 for 43 yards and a touchdown early on for the Broncos.

The Titans had a chance to grab the lead on their previous possession only to have Stephen Gostkowski miss a 47-yard field goal wide right.