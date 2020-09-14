Report: Randy Bullock’s calf injury “nothing serious”

Getty Images

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock had a painful end to Sunday’s game against the Chargers in more ways than one.

Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal that would have sent the Bengals to overtime and he came up limping after apparently hurting his leg during the kick. Bullock was grabbing at his calf as the Bengals went off the field and he went for an evaluation of the injury Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that there are still tests being done, but the current belief is that the injury is “nothing serious.”

The Bengals are playing on a short week as they’ll be in Cleveland to face the Browns on Thursday night. That may hurt Bullock’s chances of playing even if the injury isn’t a long-term concern.