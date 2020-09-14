Russell Wilson: DK Metcalf is like a 10-year veteran Pro Bowler

Getty Images

Somehow, receiver DK Metcalf nearly slid all the way to round three of the 2019 draft. Now, one game into his second season, he’s becoming a star.

“He’s one of the best receivers in the game,” quarterback Russell Wilson told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 38-point outburst against the Falcons. “He’s like a 10-year veteran Pro Bowler.”

Metcalf caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

Wilson said the he spent a lot of time working with Metcalf in the offseason, and Wilson credits the fact that Metcalf’s father, Terrence, spent significant time in the NFL for DK’s ability to quickly adapt to the pro game.

A third-round pick in 2002, Terrence Metcalf spent seven seasons with the Bears, playing 84 regular-season games.

Wilson said that Metcalf and Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett don’t get enough credit for what they do. With Wilson throwing the ball 35 times in the regular-season opener, they both will — soon.