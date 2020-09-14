Russell Wilson: DK Metcalf is like a 10-year veteran Pro Bowler

Posted by Mike Florio on September 14, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Getty Images

Somehow, receiver DK Metcalf nearly slid all the way to round three of the 2019 draft. Now, one game into his second season, he’s becoming a star.

“He’s one of the best receivers in the game,” quarterback Russell Wilson told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 38-point outburst against the Falcons. “He’s like a 10-year veteran Pro Bowler.”

Metcalf caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

Wilson said the he spent a lot of time working with Metcalf in the offseason, and Wilson credits the fact that Metcalf’s father, Terrence, spent significant time in the NFL for DK’s ability to quickly adapt to the pro game.

A third-round pick in 2002, Terrence Metcalf spent seven seasons with the Bears, playing 84 regular-season games.

Wilson said that Metcalf and Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett don’t get enough credit for what they do. With Wilson throwing the ball 35 times in the regular-season opener, they both will — soon.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Russell Wilson: DK Metcalf is like a 10-year veteran Pro Bowler

  2. “…and the ball clanks off his hands like a Division 3 freshman.”

    There. Finished the sentence for you, Russ.

  3. The only Seahawk receiver that didn’t catch 100% of his targets yesterday. RW was 31 of 35 but only 5 of 9 to Metcalf. DK Metcalf is good. Really good. Now he just needs to reduces his drops and increase his horizontal route tree capabilities. He does that and he will be a HOFer some day.

  5. Is it to late to trade JJAW for him? All I heard last year at the draft was that the Eagles were getting a steal at WR when they elected to skip on Metcalf and draft the second round gem of JJAW.

    JJAW has been missing in action for 17 games and counting. If he wasn’t a second round pick he probably would’ve been let go after the draft. Zero catches again yesterday.

    Not that I’m bitter that the Eagles once again tried to prove they were the smartest people in the room but the Seahawks got a steal.

  7. carloswlassiter says:
    September 14, 2020 at 12:13 pm
    Patriots skipped Metcalf too. Who need a big fast guy that no one can cover?

    ————

    Came here for this. N’Keal is still waiting for his first breakout game and seems to always do something boneheaded (or get hurt). I see many receivers do great either in year 1 or year 2 and sadly Harry is not there. And his team needs him to be. Get some separation and don’t drop the ball!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.