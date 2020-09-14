Steelers grab 16-10 lead just before halftime

Getty Images

It was an inconsistent first half for the Steelers Offense at MetLife Stadium, but they ended it on an up note.

Ben Roethlisberger hooked up with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster to move the ball into Giants territory and then Roethlisberger took off for an 11-yard scramble to move the ball inside the 15-yard-line with 14 seconds to play in the half. A pass to James Washington on the next play got the Steelers into the end zone.

Washington also gave them their first lead of the night. Chris Boswell made the extra point and the Steelers are up 16-10 at halftime.

Roethlisberger threw his first touchdown since 2018 earlier in the second quarter and went 12-of-21 for 145 yards in his first half since having right elbow surgery. Some of those incompletions were on the ugly side and the Giants have been able to apply some pressure, but the end result is a pretty good one given how long Roethlisberger’s been out of action.

Daniel Jones hit Darius Slayton for a 41-yard score, but threw an interception to set up the first Steelers touchdown and the Giants couldn’t cash in a muffed punt inside the Steelers’ 5-yard-line. Saquon Barkley got one carry on that series and has been bottled up by a Steelers Defense that’s also been finding their way into Jones’ face over the course of the evening.