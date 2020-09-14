Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen: You want to go hard for this guy

Getty Images

The Bills traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason with an eye on upping quarterback Josh Allen’s productivity and the first game of the 2020 season made that look like a good decision.

Diggs led the team with eight catches for 86 yards and Allen posted a career high with 312 passing yards in a 27-17 win over the Jets that didn’t feel that close. Allen threw two touchdowns and ran for another in a performance that left Diggs feeling good about the guy running the offense.

“He’s still got a little bit of kid in him so when he’s out there,” Diggs said, via the team’s website. “He’s out there having fun and I enjoy it You know, I’m always in his hear trying to keep that positive energy going just because I can’t imagine how hard it is to play quarterback. But when I see him out there having a good time, it gives me a little bit of a push in the back, a little motivation to say, ‘You want to go play for this guy.’ You want to go hard for this guy because he’s damn sure gonna go hard for you.”

It wasn’t a perfect day for Allen as he also lost two fumbles in Jets territory, but the good far outweighed the bad as Allen kicked off a pivotal third season in the NFL.