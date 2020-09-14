Texans add a third quarterback

Getty Images

The Texans have found a third quarterback, as promised.

According to Eric Edholm of YahooSports.com, the Texans are adding quarterback Alex McGough to the practice squad.

It was an easy call for them as he was in camp with them this offseason, before he was released as they cut to 53. He spent much of last year on their practice squad, after going to camp with the Jaguars in 2019, and spending 2018 on the Seahawks practice squad.

The Texans have Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron on their 53-man roster, but needed another arm for practice and scout team duties.