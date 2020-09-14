Texans likely to be without Duke Johnson this week

Getty Images

The Texans were encouraged by what they saw from David Johnson in his Texans debut. That’s a good thing, because he may have to do more this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Texans running back Duke Johnson is considered week-to-week with the ankle sprain he suffered last Thursday, and is unlikely to play this week against the Ravens.

There’s some hope he could return for Week Three at the Steelers, so the news could be worse.

Duke Johnson had five carries against the Chiefs before leaving with the injury, while David Johnson had 109 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his first game with the Texans.