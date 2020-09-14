Texas A&M receiver Jhamon Ausbon opts out to prepare for 2021 draft

Getty Images

Texas A&M receiver Jhamon Ausbon has decided to opt out of the 2020 college season to prepare for the NFL draft.

Ausbon, who led the team in receiving in 2019, announced his decision on social media.

“This was not an easy decision at all!” Ausbon tweeted. “Sounds cliche, but when I decided to come back for my fourth year, I would’ve never imagined not playing this season with the guys that I love and call brothers. These are bonds that I will hold for a lifetime and I mean that wholeheartedly.”

Ausbon caught 66 passes for 872 yards and five touchdowns last season as a junior. He served as a team captain.

In three seasons, he totaled 147 receptions for 1,818 yards and eight touchdowns in 35 games.

Ausbon will complete his degree this fall.