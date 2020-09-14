Titans put Adoree’ Jackson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans made several roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Broncos and the headliner was placing cornerback Adoree' Jackson on injured reserve.

Jackson had already been ruled out for the game in Denver after hurting his knee in practice last week. He will be out at least three weeks after being placed on the list and can be returned to the active roster at any point after that period is up.

The Titans added cornerback Tye Smith to the 53-man roster to fill Jackson’s spot. Smith has appeared in 29 games for the Titans in the last few years, but didn’t make the team out of camp this summer and was signed to the practice squad.

The Titans also promoted running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the roster for Monday’s game. Both players will return to the practice squad after the game and can do the same up and back a second time this season without being subject to waivers.