Tom Brady extends pick-six streak to three

Getty Images

In 2014, Tom Brady famously said he’ll retire when he sucks. While he’s still a very long way from that category, Brady has accomplished a feat typically reserved to those who do.

As noted by ProFootballReference, Brady has become the first quarterback since Matt Schaub and Blaine Gabbert (Brady’s current backup) in 2013 to throw pick sixes in three straight games.

Brady had one in the Week 17 game last year that cost the Patriots a playoff game, he had one in the playoff loss to the Titans, and he had one on Sunday in his debut with the Buccaneers.

Then again, he also had one in Super Bowl LI. Which shows that Brady knows how to overcome periodic hurdles and challenges and to focus on what needs to be done.

That said, one of the things that needs to be done is to quit playing like Matt Schaub and Blaine Gabbert.