Tom Brady extends pick-six streak to three

Posted by Mike Florio on September 14, 2020, 11:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

In 2014, Tom Brady famously said he’ll retire when he sucks. While he’s still a very long way from that category, Brady has accomplished a feat typically reserved to those who do.

As noted by ProFootballReference, Brady has become the first quarterback since Matt Schaub and Blaine Gabbert (Brady’s current backup) in 2013 to throw pick sixes in three straight games.

Brady had one in the Week 17 game last year that cost the Patriots a playoff game, he had one in the playoff loss to the Titans, and he had one on Sunday in his debut with the Buccaneers.

Then again, he also had one in Super Bowl LI. Which shows that Brady knows how to overcome periodic hurdles and challenges and to focus on what needs to be done.

That said, one of the things that needs to be done is to quit playing like Matt Schaub and Blaine Gabbert.

  2. He’s not going to have a good season he will rank bottom half of league. not only did the Pats get out just in time they might have kept him 1 year too many

  4. It was an interesting dynamic with him playing for the Bucs. When they were down, there was no feeling that he could come back at any time like when he was in NE. This time it was more like watching the Saints toy with a lesser opponent that didn’t have a chance to come back with their ageing QB only able to throw a Pick six when the game was on the line.

  5. Since the Brady/Belecheck divorce.
    Belecheck 1 Brady 0
    

    Belichick at home vs the Dolphins / Brady on the road vs the Saints. Let’s keep things in perspective and revisit this in week 8.

  8. system qb he always been bad
    

    He has 3 MVPs, 4 SB MVPs, and owns or is top 5 in every major statistical QB category imaginable. If that is “bad”, i would hate to see the QB of the team you root for.

  9. baldbuc says:
    September 14, 2020 at 12:05 pm
    Since the Brady/Belecheck divorce.
    Belecheck 1 Brady 0
    

    Belichick at home vs the Dolphins / Brady on the road vs the Saints. Let’s keep things in perspective and revisit this in week 8.

    

    Playing in front of zero fans hardly a home field advantage or disadvantage. I’m thinking the Bucs are overrated. Gronk a non factor.

  13. One factor not getting enough attention is how tough it would be for any qb to spend 20 years with one coach and one single system and then go somewhere else. Especially in a year with limited offseason workouts and no preseason at all. Confidence is everything for a QB. Not just confidence in your owns skills but confidence in the coaching, in where your receivers are going to be, in that your line will protect you. That won’t happen in Tampa instantly and could easily take longer to develop than Brady’s career has left.

  14. A Bruce Arians QB is guaranteed to be an interception machine. Jameis and Carson Palmer representin’

