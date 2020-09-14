We’re back on NBCSN today

PFT PM

Programming note: Our program is on the air today.

The Tour de France thing has kept PFT Live off NBCSN over the past two weeks, but not today. There’s no racing today, so the PFT Live re-air will return at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Of course, the live show — and full re-airs of all live shows — continue to be available on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service. Many shows, including ours, can be watched on the free level of Peacock.

So check us out on NBCSN or Peacock or SiriusXM 211 or Sky Sports (if you’re in the UK or Ireland) or via the podcast of all episodes or wherever else you can find us.