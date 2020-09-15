49ers address racist messages sent to Budda Baker after George Kittle’s injury

Posted by Charean Williams on September 15, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT
Cardinals safety Budda Baker made a clean tackle on 49ers tight end George Kittle late in the first half of Sunday’s game. Injuries happen, and Kittle limped off with a knee sprain that didn’t keep him out of the second half but leaves his availability for this week in question.

The 49ers didn’t blame Baker for Kittle’s injury, but a 49ers “fan” did.

Someone sent Baker a string of threatening, racist messages that Baker posted to his Twitter account. “I’m all good with opposing fans talking trash,” Baker replied. “But this right here man… All you can do is pray for ppl like this.”

It begs the question: What’s wrong with people?

The offensive messages prompted the 49ers to release a statement on social media Tuesday in response.

“The San Francisco 49ers unequivocally denounce the racist messages sent to Budda Baker. The individual who sent the messages does not represent the 49ers or the Faithful. Per team policy, we are working to identify this person and will ban them from all 49ers games and events. Incidents like this demonstrate how much work remains to be done to address racism and hate in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to that work.”

7 responses to “49ers address racist messages sent to Budda Baker after George Kittle’s injury

  1. I’m a Jimmy G defender, but the reason why Kittle got banged up was because Jimmy G threw a 20 ft high meatball that kittle had to go up and get. It wasn’t baker’s fault, it wasn’t Kittles fault, it was all on Jimmy G.

  3. So I think everyone can agree those messages are horrible and messed up and shouldn’t have happened. But it’s interesting to see that we’ve reached a point where a team has to hunt down a rando on social media because that’s become their responsibility to control some probably drunk jerk keyboard warrior. The internet and social media always have trolls and bad people who say horrible things to each other thinking they’re invincible, so if we’re going to start trying to hunt down everyone who says something racist online where does it stop? Does it only matter if it’s to famous people? Do we only control racial comments or do we start policing other insults and horrific statements that people regularly make to each other which include pretty extreme things like threats of death?

  4. I liked it better when people were at least kind enough to be closet racist. I don’t know what happened in the last 4 years but the people with those beliefs have really become emboldened.

  5. Thats messed up🙄…all over a football injury.
    As this one moron does not represent all NINERS fans…lets remember that neither does he represent all of American society.
    Great player…hope he heals up fast.

  6. What this “fan” wrote is disgusting. It embarrasses me as not only a white person, but as a member of the human race. Can’t imagine how that must feel to read something so full of hate directed at you only because of the color of your skin. And people on here think the players are making a big deal of “equality”.

    As a Niner fan, I can assure you BB, he is NOT one of us.

