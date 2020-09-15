49ers address racist messages sent to Budda Baker after George Kittle’s injury

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals safety Budda Baker made a clean tackle on 49ers tight end George Kittle late in the first half of Sunday’s game. Injuries happen, and Kittle limped off with a knee sprain that didn’t keep him out of the second half but leaves his availability for this week in question.

The 49ers didn’t blame Baker for Kittle’s injury, but a 49ers “fan” did.

Someone sent Baker a string of threatening, racist messages that Baker posted to his Twitter account. “I’m all good with opposing fans talking trash,” Baker replied. “But this right here man… All you can do is pray for ppl like this.”

It begs the question: What’s wrong with people?

The offensive messages prompted the 49ers to release a statement on social media Tuesday in response.

“The San Francisco 49ers unequivocally denounce the racist messages sent to Budda Baker. The individual who sent the messages does not represent the 49ers or the Faithful. Per team policy, we are working to identify this person and will ban them from all 49ers games and events. Incidents like this demonstrate how much work remains to be done to address racism and hate in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to that work.”