49ers sign Mohamed Sanu

Getty Images

A day after coach Kyle Shanahan said it could happen, free agent wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has agreed to a deal with the 49ers.

Sanu’s agent announced the agreement on Twitter, saying it’s a one-year contract.

The signing will reunite Sanu with Shanahan, who already knows what kind of player he’s getting because Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator during Sanu’s tenure in Atlanta.

Sanu had some good years in Cincinnati and Atlanta but did not play particularly well in New England last year after the Patriots traded a second-round draft pick to get him from the Falcons.