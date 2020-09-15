A.J. Bouye out with shoulder injury, Phillip Lindsay questionable for Broncos

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos may be down a couple of key contributors for the second half of Monday night’s game with the Tennessee Titans.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a shoulder injury sustained late in the second quarter. Meanwhile, running back Phillip Lindsay is questionable to return with a foot injury.

Bouye injured his shoulder while trying to cover Titans wide receiver Corey Davis inside the final minute of the first half. Bouye landed hard on his right side with his arm outstretched after leaping to defend a pass from Ryan Tannehill.

Lindsay has seven carries for 24 yards and one catch for 11 yards in the first half for Denver.

The injuries to Bouye and Lindsay come on the heels of injuries sustained by Von Miller and Courtland Sutton in practice over the last week.

Update 12:30 a.m. ET: Lindsay has now officially been ruled out as well.