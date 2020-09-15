After running 15 times on Sunday, Cam Newton not concerned about the toll

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 15, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT
In his first game as the Patriots’ quarterback, Cam Newton ran the ball 15 times for 75 yards. Newton has always been a strong runner, but 15 carries is a lot for anyone, and durability has been a particular concern for Newton in the last couple years.

But Newton brushed those concerns off this week, saying he knows how to take care of himself and the toll on his body won’t be too much.

“I just feeling like that’s just how my running style has kind of morphed over the years,” Newton said on WEEI, via Boston.com. “I just feel like I’ve gotten better at it. From the time that I got into the league until the time now, people always see the running amount, but at the same time, the toll on the runner is not always the same as a running back, so to speak. I think quarterbacks all alike have this invisible role to be able to get down in the open field, because they don’t have to finish the run as other positions would like to do. So either I’m the hammer and not the anvil, delivering the blow, or at the end of the day I can get down and, like they all say, live to fight another day.”

Newton said he was sore after the game, but noted that he was “victoriously sore.” After winning his first start as a Patriot, Newton was feeling good, no matter how many hits he took.

  3. Cam is a great runner of the football but there is a reason why many of those backs who run into contact dont have extended careers.

    I understand Cam is a QB but his ego is going to leave him humbled. The injuries had him on the sideline the last 2 years after being injury free as a younger player. He doent slide and still wants to run over there linebackers and safeties.

  4. He did not take much in the way of big hits when he was running, and that’s the key. I was worried a couple times when he dove headfirst instead of sliding, but by and large he was pretty careful.

    There was one time when he was gang tackled and I was surprised the refs didn’t blow the whistle sooner since it was obvious his forward progress was stopped. That was down near the Fins goal line IIRC. That’s really what he has to avoid in the future.

  5. 155 yards in the air is not going to cut it. Where are the outside recievers? 37 yards?
    Blah! Seattle is looming. If the Pats play like they did Sunday, all Seattle has to do is focus on CN and JE. Contain and blitz. Game over.

    JM best come up with a new game plan!

