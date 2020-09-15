After running 15 times on Sunday, Cam Newton not concerned about the toll

Getty Images

In his first game as the Patriots’ quarterback, Cam Newton ran the ball 15 times for 75 yards. Newton has always been a strong runner, but 15 carries is a lot for anyone, and durability has been a particular concern for Newton in the last couple years.

But Newton brushed those concerns off this week, saying he knows how to take care of himself and the toll on his body won’t be too much.

“I just feeling like that’s just how my running style has kind of morphed over the years,” Newton said on WEEI, via Boston.com. “I just feel like I’ve gotten better at it. From the time that I got into the league until the time now, people always see the running amount, but at the same time, the toll on the runner is not always the same as a running back, so to speak. I think quarterbacks all alike have this invisible role to be able to get down in the open field, because they don’t have to finish the run as other positions would like to do. So either I’m the hammer and not the anvil, delivering the blow, or at the end of the day I can get down and, like they all say, live to fight another day.”

Newton said he was sore after the game, but noted that he was “victoriously sore.” After winning his first start as a Patriot, Newton was feeling good, no matter how many hits he took.